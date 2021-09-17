1,500 new EV rapid charge points at 150 sites from Osprey Charging by 2025

Osprey Charging is installing 150 rapid charge hubs for electric cars by 2025, with 1,500 points delivering 150-175kW charging.

We’re constantly being told we need millions more EV charging points to cope with the number of electric cars that will hit the roads in the next decade. Although most of those will need to be home and office chargers to deliver modest charging rates when cars are sitting idle.

But we also need the electric version of the petrol station for when drivers are travelling further than their range will allow, and that’s already happening with Tesla’s Supercharger network expected to soon open to non-Tesla drivers, Ionity’s network of chargers growing and Gridserve’s too, all offering rapid charging of up to 350kW.

Now it’s the turn of Osprey Charging to deliver ambitious plans to roll out rapid charging hubs – although at 150-175kW they’re not as fast as Tesla’s, Inonity’s or Griderve’s – with plans to deliver 150 new hubs, and 1,500 actual charging points, by 2025.

The new sites will be adjacent to commercials attractions – like shops and cafes – to keep drivers busy whilst their EV charges, with four already under construction and the first, in Wolverhampton, opening next month and a total of 10 opening before the end of the year. They are:

Banbury, M40

Suffolk, A14.

Essex, A127.

Glasgow, M8.

East Lothian, A1.

Wolverhampton, A4123.

Birmingham, M6.

Croydon, London, A23.

Crewe, A534

Brackley, A43.

All 150 will be built and open by 2025, and all will benefit from Kempower Charging Tech which allows more EVs to connect on a single site without compromising charging speed, so all cars plugged in can get the maximum charge their cars are capable of.

We have no idea what price Osprey is going to charge – although it will be a simple plug-in and pay with no daft ‘membership’ requirements – but their current 50kW chargers cost 40p kWh, compared to Gridserve’s 26-30p and Ionity’s ridiculous 69p.