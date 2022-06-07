1965 Jaguar E-Type Restomod by Jaguar Classic debuts at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

A stunning 1965 Jaguar E-Type restored and updated by Jaguar Classic takes its new owner on the ride of a lifetime at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

If you want a beautifully restored and updated Jaguar E-Type, there are plenty of firms able to do a cracking job, not least the likes of E-Type UK and Eagle.

But independents are not the only players in the restoration game, and JLR’s own Jaguar Classic will deliver just what the independents can. And, in the case of this stunning 1965 E-Type Restomod, something money can’t buy – a drive down the Mall in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant at the weekend.

That new (unnamed) owner found himself one of fifteen iconic Jaguars in the Jubilee Pageant, showing off his new E-Type to a global audience of a billion or more. Great for him, and a great advert for Jaguar Classic too.

His E-Type project started with Jaguar sourcing a car originally built just two days after he was born, and over the space of a year Jaguar Classic subjected it to a complete rebuild including a bespoke Blue paint job inspired by the blue of the Union Jack, and a bespoke red leather interior inspired by pillar boxes.

The original 4.2-litre straight-six was replaced by a more powerful 4.7-litre, Jaguar Classic’s five-speed manual ‘box replaced the original, suspension upgraded and bigger wheels, tyres and uprated brakes fitted and a sports exhaust and manifold added.

Nods to the 21st century include the JLR Classic Infotainment system with touchscreen, Nav and Bluetooth and LED lights.