1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 sells for an INCREDIBLE £596,250

An ‘As New’ 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 went across the auction block at Silverstone Auctions this weekend, selling for £596,250.

We’ve seen ‘Fast Fords’ from the 1980s turn from unsellable to desirable in the last few years as those who lusted after one from afar in their youth hit middle age and find themselves able to indulge their youthful car fantasies.

That’s seen cars like the Escort Cosworth and Sierra Cosworth fetch some pretty bonkers prices, including a 1987 Sierra Cosworth RS500 fetching a whopping £122k back in 2017 (a figure broken last year with a £137,500 sale).

So when we reported on another 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 heading for sale at Silverstone Auctions, the huge estimate of £150-180k, although mad, didn’t seem so far away from previous prices to be nothing more than wishful thinking.

After all, this particular Cossie is said to be the best there is, in ‘as-new’ – or better – condition and with just over 5,000 miles from new, and with a recent full re-commissioning, seemed likely, even in the current economic mess, to sell for a new record price.

What no one was expecting was that the Cosworth would sell above even the top estimate, and it ended up going for a frankly completely insane £596,250.

There’s no doubt this Cosworth is a very special car, but almost £600,000 seems completely mad.