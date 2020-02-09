1987 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Chassis #003 up for grabs – but how much will it fetch?

A 1987 Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Chassis #003 – a former Ford car and chassis #003 – is up for sale at Silverstone Auctions this month. How much will it fetch?

Back in 2017, Silverstone Auctions sold a 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 with just 11,000 miles on the clock for an eye-watering £122,000, since when there have been a few more Sierra Cosworth RS500s hitting the auction block at pretty daft money too.

Now we get one of the prototype RS500s Ford used to develop the RS500 up for grabs.

This car is chassis #003, and it was used by Ford for the testing of the turbo and intercooler, and it comes fitted with an Eggenberger Motorsport tuned engine from Steve Soper’s road-going RS500, given to him by Ford but returned by him and fitted, by Ford, to this RS500.

It comes with 69,000 miles on the clock – and a recent service and overhaul – and has been ratified by the owners club with a certificate of proof

Joe Watts, Silverstone’s Classic Specialist, said:

These cars are very highly sought after and this particular car, one of the first and with the provenance it has, will generate a lot of interest. Probably the best surviving prototype out there.

If this prototype RS500 floats your boat, Silverstone reckons it’ll go for between £60k and £70k, a lot for a 1980s Ford but a chunk less than many have fetched.

Silverstone’s REIS Race Retro show at Stoneleigh Park is on 22 February.