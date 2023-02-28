2010 Land Rover Defender 110 built for Prince Philip sells for £123,750

A 2o10 Land Rover Defender 110 built for Prince Philip has been sold at Silverstone Auctions for a record-breaking £123,750.

We all know the Royal Family – and in particular the late Queen and Prince Philip – has a distinct fondness for Land Rovers and Range Rovers, either rugged Defenders and Series models used at Balmoral or Range Rovers for posh occasions and, in Prince Philip’s case, a bit of a love affair with the Land Rover Freelander.

Over the years, many ex-Royal Family cars have come to the market and have fetched a premium due to their Royal connections, and last year a 2010 Land Rover Defender specced and used by Prince Philip came to market and fetched a decent £44k on Collecting Cars.

With only a bit over 15,000 miles on the clock, the selling price of £44k was quite modest, especially considering its provenance and spec.

That included Keswick Green paint, Land Rover Seat Covers, heated screens, heated seats, Air Con and alloys, and coming from ownership by the son of the Late Queen’s chauffeur, David Key, just the second owner after Land Rover Fleet which arranged the car for Prince Philip.

Now, just eight months later, the same Land Rover Defender has come up for auction again – this time at Silverstone Auctions – and the 2022 buyer did rather well out of it with the Landie going for £123,750, in the process netting the seller an almost £80k profit in those eight months and setting a record price for a Defender 100 at auction in the process.

We know inflation is an issue at the moment, but it seems to have reached Reichsmark levels with this sale and the sale of a Cosworth RS500 at the same auction.