2018 Ford GT up for grabs at Bonhams Sale – but be QUICK

A rare 2018 Ford GT, delivered to the UK, was supposed to be on offer at Bonhams sale this weekend until it was cancelled. But you can still buy it.

When the Ford GT arrived, Ford when to huge lengths to make sure buyers kept hold of their car for at least two years and didn’t flip for a profit.

Not all went to plan on that front, but earlier cars are now, legitimately, coming up for sale, and sellers look like they’re expecting a bit of a profit on Ford’s rare supercar.

This weekend is supposed to be Bonhams Members’ Meeting Sale but, just like the rest of stuff that’s even half interesting, Covid-19 has seen to it that the auction isn’t going to happen. But you can still buy them.

So if this 609-mile 2018 Ford GT Coupe – Reg # 1966 GT – finished in Shadow Black with matt exposed carbon fibre floats your boat, and you’re willing to stump up an offer in the right ballpark – Bonhams reckon £700,000 – 900,000 is about right – then Bonhams would be very happy to talk to you on +44 (0) 20 7468 5801, or via email at ukcars@bonhams.com.

Whether you think an expected price of twice original list is reasonable or not, do factor in that despite this not being an auction as such Bonhams will still charge you 15 per cent buyers premium (reducing to 12 per cent for the bit over £500k), and that’s plus VAT.

But it’s not just the Ford GT that’s interesting, there’s all sorts of really special stuff on offer, which is a nice diversion from lock-down to browse through, so have a look at what’s on offer and dream – unless you are ready to play and then you’d better get a move on as this all goes away tomorrow.