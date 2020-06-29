2020 Audi Q5 REFRESH includes design tweaks and mild hybrid tech

The Audi Q5 SUV comes in for a bit of a facelift for 2020, with design tweaks, improved infotainment and new mild hybrid technology.

There’s no shortage of ‘Premium’ competition in the bit of the market the Audi Q5 competes in, from the BMW X3 to the Mercedes GLC by way of the Volvo XC60 and Jaguar F-Pace. So it matters that Audi keeps up with the competition to keep the Q5 on the wish list for buyers, which is why we get a refreshed (just about facelifted) Audi Q5 for 2020.

The most noticeable change (although you have to look quite hard) is a new grille that looks a bit wider and a bit more shallow and is flanked by bigger air intakes, tweaked bumper and LED lights.

Audi has also given the Q5 new sills which make it look a bit higher off the ground and a bit more purposeful, and a new back bumper and new diffuser insert.

Inside the 2020 Q5 takes it cues from the A4, with a standalone 10.1″ infotainment screen (and no rotary dial), and there are new options including configurable OLED lights.

Although a range of engines will arrive for the new Q5 later in the year – a couple of 2.0 litre diesels, a couple of 2.0 litre petrols, a V6 diesel and PHEV – the only engine immediately available is a 2.0 litre diesel with 12V belt-integrated starter-generator.

The addition of mild hybrid tech improves emissions and economy by more than 10 per cent in the Q5, and cuts half a second of the 0-62mph time.

Audi will be delivering an Edition One model of the 2020 Q5 with black trim and badges, red brake calipers, 19″ alloys and a limited colour palette, but we have no UK prices yet for it, or for the rest of the new Q5 range.