2020 BMW 7 Series engine updates bring 48v mild hybrid power to the 7 Series diesel

BMW has updated its 3.0 litre diesel engine in the 7 Series with 48v mild hybrid tech, delivering more power lower emissions and improved economy.

Big premium saloon cars may not be flavour of the moment but, for many, they still offer the perfect way for busy business execs to blat round the country for meetings, either behind the wheel or in the back seat. Unless, post-Covid, they all decide to stay at home and Zoom instead.

In the past, a big, powerful premium saloon would have either been powered by a big V8 for great performance but poor economy, or a more frugal oil-burner good for parsimonious travel but woeful against the clock. But that’s changed a lot in recent years.

Diesel engines may be considered the fuel of the devil by governments, but modern diesel engines in big saloons and SUVs are astonishing pieces of kit, able to deliver great power and torque and still be economical. And none more so than BMW diesels.

Now, BMW has made the 3.0 litre diesel in the 730d and 740d even more appealing by adding 48v mild hybrid technology, boosting power and improving economy.

The 3.0 litre diesel in the 730d and 730d xDrive now gets 286bhp and 479lb/ft of torque, enough for 0-62mph in 5.9s and 5.6s respectively, economy of up to 50mpg and emissions as low as 123g/km.

But step up to the 3.0 litre diesel in the 740d xDrive and you now get 340bhp and 516lb/ft of torque, good for 0-62mph in 5.0 seconds and improved economy too. That’s almost as quick as the last generation 750i, but at half the fuel cost.

As well as the addition of 48v mild hybrid help, the new engines also get a new exhaust gas filtration system and optimised diesel particulate filter to make the Euro 6d compliant, and BMW has also added Integral Active Steering and new colour options.

The improved BMW 7 Series goes on sale in July.