2020 Geneva motor show CANCELLED as Coronavirus fears grow

The 2020 Geneva Motor Show has been cancelled just days before it was due to start as the Swiss Government bans gatherings in the wake of coronavirus fears.

There have been growing concerns from car makers about gathering for the Geneva Motor Show as the coronavirus outbreak starts to bite in Europe – and now it’s been cancelled.

As new cases of coronavirus are reported in Switzerland, and a big outbreak not far away in Northern Italy, organisers have had their hand forced as the Swiss Government bans all events attracting more than 1,000 people in an effort to contain infection. And with the Geneva Motor Show likely to attract more than 500,000 visitors, it’s the headline casualty of the ban.

The Swiss Government has issued a statement which said:

In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorised the situation in Switzerland as ‘special’ in terms of the Epidemics Act. Large-scale events involving more than 1000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March.

The Geneva Motor Show was due to start with press days from next Tuesday – 3 March 2020 – and be open to the public from next Thursday, but it is now cancelled and there are no plans to hold it at a later date.

Of course, car makers will still ‘reveal’ their raft of new offerings despite the Geneva Motor Show not taking place, they’ll just be online reveals instead.

But, we wonder, will this cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show make car makers realise they actually don’t need to turn up any more to get there cars in front of the public, and that ‘virtual’ reveals online are far more practical, cost-effective – and better?

If so, we may not see the Geneva Motor Show again.