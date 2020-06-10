2020 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S and GLA 35 UK Prices announced – and they’re REALLY expensive

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S and GLA 35 go on sale in the UK with prices for the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Plus a whopping £64,775.

When the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC Plus prices were announced last year, a £56,570 price tag did seem like an awful lot of money for Mercedes’ smallest car, even if it had an exceptional amount of ability and power. But you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Following the arrival of the new Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S – the high-riding take on the A45 S – in February, Mercedes has now announced prices, and if you want the range-topping GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ Plus it will cost you a couple of hundred quid short of £65,000. Yes, you read that right; £65k for a high-riding Mercedes A-Class. That’s Porsche Macan Turbo money.

If you decide the ‘Plus’ model is the one for you, then you get upgrades from the regular 45 S (which costs a still large £58,755) 20″ alloys, LED headlights and top-end MUBX, with the addition of 21″ alloys, Multibeam LED headlights, adaptive dampers, aero pack and better sound.

Performance is impressive though, with 0-62mph coming up in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 167mph, with 4WD and an eight-speed auto.

But if the new GLA 45 models are just to rich, there’s also the GLA35 (below) to consider, although it’s still a not insignificant £43,565 for the standard model rising to £46,065 for the Premium equipment level and £50,000 for Premium Plus models.