2020 Mercedes GLA – Mercedes’ newest, smallest, SUV priced for the UK

The new Mercedes GLA SUV goes on sale in the UK at prices starting from £32,640 for the entry-level GLA 200 Sport. First deliveries summer 2020.

Mercedes revealed the new incarnation of the GLA SUV just before Christmas, and it’s a chunk more ‘SUV’ than the previous generation, although far less ‘SUV’ than the new GLB. And now it’s time for the new GLA to go on sale in the UK.

Initially, the new GLA is available with a choice of two petrol and three diesel engines (the new GLA Plug-in Hybrid will follow later), with the entry-level petrol GLA 200 getting 159bhp from its 1.3 litre, with the entry-level diesel GLA 200 d producing 145bhp from its 2.0 litre diesel. Other engine options for the GLA include the 220 d with its 2.0 litre diesel producing 185bhp and a GLA 250 petrol producing 218bhp, with the GLA getting a 7G-DCT ‘box and all others an 8G-DCT.

Entry-level GLA Sport (from £32,640) – only available with 200 and 200 d engines – gets 18″ alloys, LED headlights, heated fronts eats, MBUX with ‘Hey Mercedes’, 7″ infotainment, 7″ digital instruments and Air Con, with a £1,500 Sport Executive (from £34,140) adding parking sensors, mirror package, Smartphone integration with wireless charging and a 10.25″ infotainment screen.

AMG Line models (from £34,140) add 19″ alloys, privacy glass, AMG body kit, Artico/Dynamica sports seats and red stitching, with AMG Line Executive (from £35,640) throwing in the same as on the Sport executive models.

If that’s not enough, you can opt for the AMG Line Premium(from £37,140) which adds in Keyless entry, illuminated door sills, augmented reality NAV, 64-colour ambient lighting, tow bar pre-install, 10.25″ infotainment, with AMG Line Premium Plus (from £38,640)) going further with panoramic roof, memory seats, traffic sign assist and Multibeam LED headlights with Adaptive High Beam.

The new Mercedes GLA is now on sale at Mercedes’ UK dealers, with firts customer deliveries due in the summer.