2020 MINI Countryman JCW gets a nip and tuck to match the rest of the updated MINI range

The final piece of the updated MINI range arrives with the MINI Countryman JCW getting a few tweaks to its styling and some additional new tech.

It’s only just over a year since MINI updated the Countryman John Cooper Works by delivering a power upgrade to a quite impressive 302bhp. So you wouldn’t necessarily expect another update so soon.

But this update for the 2020 MINI Countryman JCW isn’t about what’s under the skin, but about bringing it in to line with the rest of the refreshed MINI lineup.

Just like the recent facelift for the non-JCW Mini Countryman, the Countryman JCW gets a set of new LED headlights and a new grille, and gains the Piano Black styling pack as standard which takes what was chrome on the exterior and turns it black. There’s also the choice of choice of two new paint finishes – Sage Green metallic and White Silver metallic – and 18-inch John Cooper Works light-alloy wheels with Chilli Red brake callipers.

Interior updates are much the same as the regular Countryman, with a 5″ digital instrument panel and bits of Piano Black trim as well as a couple of new upholstery options.

Power is the same 302bhp from the 2.0 litre turbo, sending power to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box and able to hit 62mph in 5.1 seconds.

The updated MINI Countryman JCW is now on sale in MINI’s UK showrooms with prices from £36,000.