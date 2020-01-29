2020 SEAT Leon REVEALED as SEAT’s take on the new VW Golf

The 2020 SEAT Leon is revealed as SEAT’s take on the new Volkswagen Golf with more room, evolved looks and hybrid powertrain options.

We had a tease for the new SEAT Leon a couple of weeks ago as SEAT started to whip up a bit of interest in their new Golf in a Flamenco frock. And now the new Leon is revealed ahead of a public debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, as both a Hatch and an Estate.

The new Leon’s looks are more evolutionary than revolutionary, with perhaps a few more sharp angles than before, a chunk more room on the inside and a full width light bar on the tailgate. Very on message.

That extra room is down to the new Leon being 90mm longer than the old Leon, and over half of that extra length is in the wheelbase for more room in the back, and the bonnet looks a bit longer too as SEAT has moved the more upright windscreen closer to the driver.

Under the bonnet there are no real surprises (just think Mk 8 Golf), with a range of petrols and diesels, starting from the 109bhp three-pot and adding 1.5 and 2.0 litre petrols and a couple of 2.0 litre diesels, with six-speed manual ‘box and an auto option.

Also on offer is a 48-volt mild hybrid option for the 1.0 litre and 1.5 litre petrols to boost official economy and lower official emissions, and a plug-in version with a 1.4 litre engine good for 38 miles of EV range and completely bonkers official economy and emission figures.

Inside is, again, a Golf-based offering with big 10″ infotainment screen dominating (on most models) and some posh ambient lighting.

With the new SEAT Leon due to get its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, expect prices to be revealed then before it goes on sale by the end of March with trim range options of SE, SE Dynamic, FR, FR Sport, Xcellence, and Xcellence Lux.