2020 UK Car of the Year Awards category winners include Porsche, Bentley, Land Rover, Tesla and Kia

The 2020 UK Car of the Year Category winners have been announced – a third of which are electric cars – ahead of an overall winner announcement on 28 February.

The UK Car of the Year Awards likes to tell us which car has won in which category a couple of weeks ahead of announcing an overall winner. So, with the UK Car of the Year announcement due on 28 February, we get to know which cars will be competing for the overall gong. Which means, for now, everyone’s a winner.

The panel of jurors for the UK COTY have been busy whittling down the 69 new cars to come up with category winners, and the only car maker to grab two gongs is Porsche.

Porsche wins in the Performance category with the Porsche Taycan the Best Performance Car of the Year, ably supported by the new Porsche 911 as the Best Cabriolet, and the pair of Porsche winners are joined by Brit sister Bentley, with the new Bentley Flying Spur declared the Luxury Car of the Year.

At the other end of the spectrum, Renault grabs the gong for Supermini of the Year with the Renault Clio, and the Mazda3 is the best Small Hatch winner.

Other category winners include the Tesla Model 3 as the best Executive car, the BMW 3-Series as the best estate, Kia e-Niro as the best Crossover (which could equally have been the Hyundai Kona Electric) and the Range Rover Evoque as the best Premium Crossover.

The overall winner of the UK Car of the Year gong will be announced on 28 February – but who should win? One of the three electric cars seems the likely outcome, as it was when the Jaguar I-Pace won UK Car of the Year.

2020 UK Car of the Year Category winners