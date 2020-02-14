2020 Volkswagen Golf GTD HALF revealed ahead of Geneva debut

Ahead of a debut at the Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen previews the arrival of the Mk8 diesel Golf GTD with a single front-end image.

We’re not entirely sure VW’s PR machine is completed committed to the new Golf Mk8, and seems far more interested in the new range of ID. EVs.

But a new Golf there is, and despite it’s debut being bumped to keep the spotlight on VW’s ID EVs, it did finally get revealed in October and still looks set to be Europe’s biggest-seller in it sector, even if VW would rather we bought an EV.

The MK8 Golf went on sale earlier this month in the UK, with a modest part of the range on offer as VW prepared more desirable models for our future delectation. One of which is the new Golf GTD.

It may not sit all that well with VW’s new fluffy green image, but the old Golf GTD was a decent, and economical, way to get around, and with an appealing amount of grunt too. And now we get teased for the new Golf GTD’s arrival at Geneva next month.

There’s not much new to see in the single image of the front of the new GTD VW has sent over, although those lights on the lower grille look distinctive and seem to be shared with the Mk8 Golf GTE.

VW are at pains to note that this new GTD is as clean as a clean diesel gets, with a touch of double-dosing AdBlue designed to stop NOx in its tracks, and although VW aren’t saying so we know it’ll churn out 197 oil-burning horses, so performance should be decent.

Expect more dribbles of information on the Golf GTD ahead of Geneva.