2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI to get 238bhp – 2020 Golf R 324bhp

A leaked image from Volkswagen TV appears to show that the 2020 VW Golf GTI will come with 238bhp and the 2020 Golf R with 324bhp.

It’s three months since the Volkswagen Golf Mk 8 was revealed as VW launched a new take on their most successful car, despite being busy telling the world that the car that really matters is the electric VW ID. 3.

But however well the ID. 3 sells – and that’s going to be a real sign of just where car powertrains are heading – for the foreseeable future it’s the Golf which is going to be the revenue driver for VW.

Having launched the mainstream versions of the new Golf in October, 2020 is going to be all about the performance Golfs, with the new Golf GTI due to debut at Geneva in March and the new Golf R at Goodwood in the summer.

Now, thanks to a leaked image on Instagram (below) it looks like we have a heads-up of what the new performance Golfs will deliver in the way of power.

It looks like the bog-standard VW Golf GTI will come with 238bhp, and that the performance version – which looks set to be the Golf GTI TCR and not the GTI Clubsport – will come with 292bhp, both a chunk up on the Mk 7 versions, although perhaps not by as much as we’d expected.

At the top of the Golf range will be the new Golf R, and it appears it will, get a decent 324bhp, with the GTD getting 194bhp and the GTE 238bhp.

The image from Instagram looks to be genuine, but we’ll find out soon enough.