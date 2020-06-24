2020 VW Arteon ARRIVES, complete with new Arteon Shooting Brake and Arteon R versions

The Volkswagen Arteon gets updated for 2020, including the arrival of a new Shooting Brake version and a powerful Arteon R too.

Since the Volkswagen Arteon arrived three years ago, it’s always felt a bit like an Audi with a VW badge. And now, with the arrival of the updated 2020 Arteon, it seems even more so withe arrival of a very good looking Arteon Shooting Brake, a performance Arteon R and hybrid options too.

There are cosmetic and other titivations across the Arteon range for 2020, with Elegance and R-Line models getting new bumpers and driving lights as well as new colour options, new interior trim options, a minimum of part-leather and influence from the Mk8 Golf with a capacitive touchscreen steering wheel, 9.2″ touchscreen and adaptive cruise.

Away from the middling models, we now get a proper Arteon R complete with a 2.0 litre four-pot turbo delivering 316bhp through all four wheels – and including a new torque vectoring system – and so keen are VW to make the Arteon R a driver’s car you can even switch off the stability controls.

It comes with a 20mm lower suspension setup, R-Spec brakes, quad tailpipes and sporty bumpers and sills, with carbon trim and sports seats.

But the proper new Arteon is a handsome Arteon Shooting Brake which manages to deliver a very sleek estate, despite a flatter roof for improved interior space, and you can have an Arteon R Shooting Brake too. Perfect.

On the engine front you can now have a 215bhp eHybrid PHEV good for an official 34 miles of EV range, petrols good for 187bhp or 277bhp and diesle good for 148bhp or 197bhp. Most are also available with 4WD.

The 2020 VW Arteon will go on sale in a few months with prices likely to start from around £35k.