2020 World Car of the Year finalists include two each from Kia, Mazda, Mercedes and VW

Finalist for the 2020 World Car of the Year have been announced at the Delhi Motor Show and include two each from Kia, Mazda, Mercedes and VW.

So who do you think should win the 2020 World Car of the Year? Everyone has an opinion, but the opinions that matter are the 86 motoring journalist which make up the World Car of the Year Awards jury, and they’ve been busy pontificating and have come up with this year’s finalists.

The process starts with a list of top ten finalists, which will be whittled down to three at the Geneva Motor Show next month before the winners are announced at the New York Motor Show in April.

This year the finalists for the World Car of the Year are:

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Soul EV

Kia Telluride

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Mazda3

Mazda CX-30

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz GLB

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen T-Cross

Also up for grabs is the World Urban Car of the Year, contested between:

Kia Soul EV

Mini Electric

Peugeot 208

Renault Clio

Volkswagen T-Cross

The third category is the World Luxury Car of the Year between:

BMW X5

BMW X7

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Porsche 911

Porsche Taycan

The fourth and final main category is the World Performance Car of the Year which will be fought out between:

BMW M8

Porsche 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4

Porsche 911

Porsche Taycan

Toyota GR Supra

There is a final category, World Car Design of the Year, and its finalists were chosen by a smaller panel of designers. Their choices are:

Alpine 110S

Mazda3

Mazda CX-30

Peugeot 208

Porsche Taycan

So, good choices? Or something obvious missing?