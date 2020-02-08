2020 World Car of the Year finalists include two each from Kia, Mazda, Mercedes and VW

Finalist for the 2020 World Car of the Year have been announced at the Delhi Motor Show and include two each from Kia, Mazda, Mercedes and VW.
So who do you think should win the 2020 World Car of the Year? Everyone has an opinion, but the opinions that matter are the 86 motoring journalist which make up the World Car of the Year Awards jury, and they’ve been busy pontificating and have come up with this year’s finalists.
The process starts with a list of top ten finalists, which will be whittled down to three at the Geneva Motor Show next month before the winners are announced at the New York Motor Show in April.
This year the finalists for the World Car of the Year are:
- Hyundai Sonata
- Kia Soul EV
- Kia Telluride
- Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- Mazda3
- Mazda CX-30
- Mercedes-Benz CLA
- Mercedes-Benz GLB
- Volkswagen Golf
- Volkswagen T-Cross
Also up for grabs is the World Urban Car of the Year, contested between:
- Kia Soul EV
- Mini Electric
- Peugeot 208
- Renault Clio
- Volkswagen T-Cross
The third category is the World Luxury Car of the Year between:
- BMW X5
- BMW X7
- Mercedes-Benz EQC
- Porsche 911
- Porsche Taycan
The fourth and final main category is the World Performance Car of the Year which will be fought out between:
- BMW M8
- Porsche 718 Spyder/Cayman GT4
- Porsche 911
- Porsche Taycan
- Toyota GR Supra
There is a final category, World Car Design of the Year, and its finalists were chosen by a smaller panel of designers. Their choices are:
- Alpine 110S
- Mazda3
- Mazda CX-30
- Peugeot 208
- Porsche Taycan
So, good choices? Or something obvious missing?
Comments
Peter Szczesiak says
One electric car? Good to see that big oil can influence everything with its dollars! One day it will be different can’t come soon enough