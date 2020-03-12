2020 World Car of the Year Finalists revealed – and there’s not an EV in sight

The three finalists for the 2020 World Car of the Year are announced – two Mazdas and a Kia – but there is not a single electric car in the final three.

We’ve recently seen electric cars dominating Car of the Year Awards, with the Tesla Model 3 the 2020 UK Car of the Year and the (also) electric Peugeot 208 the 2020 Car of the Year (perhaps better called the ‘European’ Car of the Year).

Not only that, but in the 2020 Car of the Year race the runners-up were also EVs (Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan) and in the UK Car of the Year race it was the electric Kia e-Niro and Porsche Taycan making it an all-electric podium too.

We did wonder if the car journos and car ‘experts’ who sit on the jury for these awards were running scared of voting for anything other than an EV after these results, but if that was the case in Europe and the UK, it’s certainly not the case with the jury for the 2020 World Car of the Year.

The three finalists vying for the 2020 World Car of the Year award are the Kia Telluride big SUV (which we don’t get in the UK), and a pair of Mazdas – the Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3 – although there are EVs in some of the category finalists.

They include the MINI Electric, Kia Soul Electric, Porsche Taycan and Mercedes EQC.

But it’s good to see ICE cars still have a place in COTY awards.