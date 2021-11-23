2021 Garage Star Awards celebrates the BEST of UK Garages

The Motor Ombudsman’s Garage Star Awards, celebrating exceptional customer service are announced, with the winner The Garage (Whitburn).

A good garage to look after your pride and joy is essential, and if you find one with exceptional customer service, always prepared to go the extra mile, then you’re sorted.

Cars UK has that covered with our Motoring Directory where all the listings are driven by reader recommendations, and The Motoring Ombudsmen has their Garage Star Awards for garages which shine for their exceptional customer service.

The 2021 Garage Star Awards have now been announced, with winners from eight UK regions grabbing a gong for going the extra mile and doing everything from hosting vehicle maintenance classes, to staying open out of hours to get a car fixed on time to sourcing a last-minute car for a customer needing to make an urgent journey.

The regional winners of the 2021 Garage Star Award are:

North : Westmoor MoT Centre

: Westmoor MoT Centre South : Honda Bushey Heath

: Honda Bushey Heath East : Frettenahm Service Station

: Frettenahm Service Station West : Cadley Garage

: Cadley Garage Midlands : Clarkes4Landys

: Clarkes4Landys Northern Ireland : JC Halliday & Sons

: JC Halliday & Sons Scotland : The Garage (Whitburn)

: The Garage (Whitburn) Wales: FRG Toyota Haverfordwest

Out of the regional award winners, it was The Garage (Whitburn) taking the top gong as Star Garage 2021.

Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and MD The Motor Ombudsman, said:

Providing excellent customer service is one of the fundamentals of running a successful business, and the high standards required by our Codes of Practice reinforces the importance of this. It has been very encouraging to see all the inspirational accounts received from motorists amongst this year’s nominations, demonstrating the dedication and unrelenting efforts of businesses up and down the country to do all that they can to help keep motorists on the move in their time of need.

Congratulations to one and all.