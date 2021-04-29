2021 Hyundai i30 N costs from £35,695 with new DCT ‘box

The recently updated Hyundai i30 N costs from £33,745, but if you want the new DCT ‘box it’ll cost from £35,695.

It’s four years this year since Hyundai revealed the i30 N and, quite surprisingly, it arrived with proper hot hatch credibility and was something of a bargain price.

The starting point when the i30 N arrived in the UK was the 247bhp version at £24,995, but even the Performance model – now the only on you can get in the UK – cost from a very reasonable £27,995.

But now, almost four years on, Hyundai has updated the i30 N, and the prices aren’t quite as impressive.

The new updated i30 N gets some minor cosmetic tweaks – grille, lights and bumpers – a very small boost in power to 276bhp and, the headline act, the option of an eight-speed DCT ‘box complete with daftly-named N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift modes.

Which all sounds fine and dandy – and the i30 N is a properly capable and appealing car – but there is a price to pay. Literally.

The starting point for the new i30 N is £33,745 (£34,495 for the Fastback model), but that’s for the i30 N with a manual ‘box. If you want the new DCT ‘box then you’ll need to fork out £35,695 or, if you want the Fastback, £36,445.

Still appealing – no longer a bargain.