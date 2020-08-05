2021 Range Rover SPIED on video – and Land Rover look to have given it a BMW V8 engine

The new 2021 Range Rover is spied testing at the Nurburgring, and it looks like this new Range Rover is sporting a BMW V8 under the bonnet.

We recently had a video of an undisguised 2021 Range Rover in what looked like a leaked presentation for a concept. But it turned out to be a very clever piece of work by a former JLR design intern.

But now we have new video of the 2021 Range Rover, although this time with de rigueur swirly black and white camouflage, as it blats round the Nurburgring to ready it for a debut expected in 2021. And it looks like it’s hiding a secret.

That secret seems to be the installation of a 4.4 litre BMW V8 under the bonnet, seemingly confirming, finally, that the new Range Rover will get the BMW V8 long expected. Interestingly, the video also shows a new Land Rover Defender with a V8 engine, but a quick check shows that although the Range Rover engine shows a displacement of 4400cc, the Defender has 4999cc. So it’s got the current 5.0 litre lump.

What we can see beyond the camouflage is a new Range Rover which is clearly an evolution of the current model – and definitely not a dramatic design shift – with the split tailgate looking intact and a flatter front end than the current RR. Much like that ‘fake’ look at the next-gen RR mentioned.

Of course, the BMW V8 won’t be the only option for the new Range Rover, with the new MLA Platform able to accommodate ICE, Hybrid, PHEV and full EV powertrains.

2021 Range Rover Spy Video