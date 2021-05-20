2021 Skoda Kodiaq UK prices and specs announced

The recently facelifted Skoda Kodiaq SUV goes on sale in the UK with enhanced specs and prices starting from £27,650.

The Skoda Kodiaq was the starting point of Skoda’s push in to SUVs four years ago, so an updated Kodiaq – revealed last month – was needed to keep the Kodiaq competitive.

The usual facelift fodder is employed on the Kodiaq with new bonnet, new bumpers, LED headlights, new alloys and new interior finishes, and the Kodiaq is now about to go on sale in the UK, with prices up by about a grand across the board, but better specs to make up for that.

There’s a choice of SE, SE L, SportLine, L&K and vRS trim for the Kodiaq, and a choice of five engines – two diesel, three petrol – as well as four-wheel drive and DSG options too.

Diesel engines are a 148bhp 2.0 litre and 197bhp 2.0 litre, the latter only on SE L models and on up, a 1.5 litre petrol with 148bhp, 187bhp 2.0 litre (again only on SE L on up) and the 242bhp 2.0 litre for the vRS.

Staring point is the Kodiaq SE (prices from £27,560) with LED headlights and tail lights, rear spoiler and grey stitching, with SE L models (from £31,895) adding 19″ alloys, LED matrix headlights, Chrome roof rails and textile floor mats.

Move up to the ‘sporty’ Koadiaq SportLine (from £35,805) and you get adaptive and cornering LED matric headlights and parking camera, and the range-topping Kodiaq L&K (from £41,720) adds stuff like ventilated leather seats (in the front) and virtual cockpit. The Kodiaq vRS (Skoda hasn’t come up with a price yet) gets 20″ alloys.

Order books for the new Skoda Kodiaq open in June, with first deliveries on July.