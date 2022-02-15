2022 Women’s World Car of the Year category WINS for BMW, Audi, Mustang, Kia and more

The category winners in the 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year are announced, with the overall winner to be announced on 8 March 2022.

It was back in 2009 that Sandy Myhre, a motoring writer from New Zealand, set up the Women’s World Car of the Year Awards (WWCOTY) to give a female perspective on the best new cars hitting the market.

Back then the criteria for the winners was value for money, child-friendliness, sex appeal, carbon footprint, vehicle driveability and comfort, and the first winner was the Jaguar XF, beating off competition from the Volvo XC60 and VW Golf diesel.

But times have moved on, and the criteria for winners appears to no longer include ‘sex appeal’ but is based on safety, driving, comfort, technology, design, efficiency, impact on the environment and value for money.

The 2022 WWCOTY winner is due to be announced on 8 March 2022 – International Women’s Day – ahead of which the winners in each of the categories are announced. They are:

Urban Model: Peugeot 308

Family SUV: Kia Sportage

Large Car: Ford Mustang Mach-E

Large SUV: BMW iX

Performance Car: Audi e-Tron GT

Pure 4X4 & Pick Up: Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The categories are slightly unusual and have thrown in, depending on how you judge them, three SUVs and three BEVs (with two of the BEVs also SUVs), so it’s a fair bet it’ll be an electric SUV crowned the winner.

We’ll find out next month.