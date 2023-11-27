2024 European Car of the Year shortlist includes BMW 5 Series and Volvo XC30

The seven cars in the final list for the 2024 European Car of the Year have been announced ahead of a result due in February.

With the end of the year nigh and a new one beckoning, it’s time for Car of the Year gongs – be they retrospective for 2023 or forward-looking for 2024.

One of the main COTY awards is the European Car of the Year voted for by 59 jurors from 22 European countries which has now whittled down an initial list of 28 cars to a final seven, ahead of an announcement for the 2024 European Car of the Year due to be announced on 26 February 2024.

The final list, as you’d probably expect, is dominated by EVs and SUVs, with four of the seven cars on the final list EV SUVs.

They include the new Kia EV9 (Kia’s Range-Rover-sized SUV), the Peugeot e-3008 (is it really an SUV and not a crossover?), the new re-invented Renault Scenic and the new Volvo XC30.

Joining the trio of electric SUVs on the final list is the new BMW 5 Series – including the electric i5 – the Toyota C-HR and a left-field finalist in the shape of the BYD Seal.

BYD has never been nominated for a COTY gong previously, and although BMW has been nominated before it’s surprisingly never won.

Kia will be hoping the EV9 can match the Kia EV6 (which won in 2022), Toyota hope to match its win with the Yaris in 2021, Peuegot matching the previous 3008’s win in 2017 and Volvo matching the XC40’s win in 2018. The re-invented Scenic last won in 1997 and Renault will be hoping the new Scenic – which only shares its name with its predecessors – can do it again 26 years on.