2024 ‘Fixed’ Volkswagen Golf goes on sale this week with prices from £27,035

The 2024 Volkswagen Golf, which aims to fix a multitude of problems, goes on sale in the UK on 11 April. Costs from £27,035.

The Volkswagen Golf Mk 8 has been with us for four years but, unlike previous Golfs, it seemed like a step backwards from the previous generation.

Rather than feeling a solid, quality car, cheap materials were abounding, useless infotainment and glitchy software frustrated and more.

It took too long, but VW looks to have addressed much of the complaints with the reveal of an overhauled Golf at the start of the year and going on sale on 11 April.

The usual facelift tweaks were present and correct with new bumpers, new lights – and a glowing VW badge on the grille – but inside is where the big change arrived.

There’s a new infotainment with MIB4 improving latency, graphics and more, backlit sliders for volume and temperature, actual switches and a new AI voice assistant.

Now the first models of the new Golf go on sale (this week- 11 April) with three models initially on offer for the Hatch – Life Match and Style – and Life and Style for the Estate. GTI, GTE and eHybrid models go on sale later in the year, but R Line cars will be available to order from 25 April.

The Golf Hatch in Life trim costs from £27,035 and the Estate from £28,400, with R Line models starting from £30,285 for the Hatch and £31,650 for the estate.

Engine options for this first wave of Golf models are a 114bhp 1.5-litre TSI manual, mild-hybrid 1.5 eTSI with 114bhp and DSG, 1.5-litre TSI with 148bhp and manual ‘box and 1.5-litre eTSI with 148bhp and DSG.

When the R-Line models arrive later this month they will have the option of the 148bhp petrol engines and come with 17″ alloys, LED headlights, heated sports steering wheel, 12.9″ infotainment, rear-view camera, adaptive cruise, and Lane Assist.