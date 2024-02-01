2024 Ford Mustang GT costs from £55,585 – and it’s V8 only

The seventh generation Ford Mustang GT is now open for order in the UK as a Coupe or Cabriolet and prices from £55,585.

Ford may have chosen to hijack the ‘Mustang’ badge to bolt on to its electric SUV in a bid to win hearts and minds, but there’s life left yet in the real Mustang.

The new 2024 Mustang GT is revealed and now on sale in the UK – and only with a V8 – with the 5.0-litre V8 Coyote engine delivering 439bhp, matched with either a 10-speed auto or six-speed manual ‘box, and available in both Coupe and Convertible guise.

All Mustang GTs for the UK come with Performance Pack as standard which means 19″ wheels, Brembo brakes, Limited slip diff and optional Magnaride dampers. Inside, there’s a new dual-screen infotainment and higher quality materials.

Also on offer is the Dark Horse Mustang with a choice of 10-Speed auto or a different six-speed manual to the GT, promising more direct shifts, with unique suspension geometry with lower ride height, Magnaride dampers, wider wheels and Michelin PZ4 rubber. There’s also a small boost in power to 446bhp

Both the Mustang GT and Dark Horse are now on sale in the UK, with the Mustang GT from £55,585 and the Dark Horse from £65,585, with first deliveries in late spring.

If you feel inclined to play, there’s already a live configurator for the 2024 Mustang GT.