2024 Ford Puma gets small cosmetic tweaks and upgraded interior – but the ST loses power

The Ford Puma – the UK’s best-selling car – gets updated for 2024 with upgraded interior and cosmetic tweaks, but less power for the Puma ST.

With the Ford Fiesta gone to the car graveyard in the sky, Ford’s small SUV – the Ford Puma – has taken over as the UK’s best-selling car. And now, with competition growing all the time, Ford has decided it’s time to give the Puma a bit of an overhaul for 2024.

The regular Puma models come with a 1.0-litre mild hybrid engine with either 124bhp of 148bhp, with manual ‘box on the 124bhp versions (auto option) and auto’ box on the 148bhp versions.

But the ST no longer gets a 1.5-litre engine but has to make do with a 1.0-litre engine and auto ‘box only, good for 168bhp and 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds – a chunk slower than the old 1.5-litre lump.

Exterior tweaks include a Ford badge in the middle of the grille and tweaked LED headlights, but it’s inside where the biggest changes are wrought.

There’s a new 12.0″ infotainment screen running Ford’s Sync 4 – with twice the power, say Fodr – with ‘soft’ buttons for climate and seats (yes, real buttons have gone), wireless charging pad and a new 12.8″ driver display too. New safety nannies include Intersection Assist, Reverse Brake Assist and Predictive Speed Assist.

This new Ford Puma will be joined later this year with the arrival of the Puma Electric – dubbed the Puma Gen-E by Ford.