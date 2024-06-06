2024 Hyundai Bayon goes on sale – and it’s CHEAPER than a Peugeot 2008 or Nissan Juke

The refreshed 2024 Hyundai Bayon goes on sale in the UK with a single engine option and three trim levels. Costs from £22,480.

Despite Hyundai’s eagerness to embrace all things EV, it’s not daft enough to neglect the cars that pay the bills, so despite the Hyundai Bayon – Hyundai’s smallest SUV – not having quite the profile of its bigger SUV siblings, Hyundai rolled out a refreshed Bayon at the start of the year. And now it goes on sale in the UK.

With prices from £22,840, it undercuts the competition in the dinky SUV sector like the Peugeot 2008 and Nissan Juke, and comes in a choice of three trim levels – Advance, Premium and Ultimate – with the usual facelift fodder of tweaked lights, LEDs, grille and bumpers, added screenage and added safety nannies.

The entry-level Bayon Advance comes with 16″ alloys, LED headlights, 10.25″ digital instrument panel and 10.25″ infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview camera and ambient lighting, with the Bayon Premium adding 17″ alloys, Climate, heated steering wheel, auto wipers and front parking sensors.

Top of the tree is the Bayon Ultimate which adds Bose Sound, glass sunroof, Blind Spot, Keyless and wireless charging pad.

Power for the new Bayon – across all trim levels – is now restricted to just a 99bhp 1.0-litre with either six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai and Genesis UK boss, said:

Since its release in 2021, Bayon has proved popular with those looking for SUV style in a conveniently sized package. The latest specification enhancements will ensure Bayon remains competitive in the B segment, with its increased range of comfort and convenience features and technologies.

On sale from today, the new Bayon costs from £22,480 for the Bayon Advance, £23,880 for the Bayon Premium and £25,280 for the Bayon Ultimate. Opting for the seven-speed DCT adds £1,250.