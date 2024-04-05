2024 Hyundai Tucson goes on sale – prices from £32,000

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in the UK with a choice of petrol, hybrid and PHEV powertrains and five trim levels. Costs from £32,000.

Back in November, Hyundai revealed a facelift for the best-selling Tucson to keep it current three years on from its debut.

The titivations weren’t huge but were enough to make the 2024 model make the 2023 model look old, with tweaks to the lights, grille and bumpers, new alloys and an interior with Hyundai’s more recent single panel infotainment and driver display, a few actual buttons and new steering wheel.

Now, the updated Tucson is on sale in the UK with prices starting at £32,00, just a few hundred pounds more than the outgoing model, with a choice of ICE, Mild-Hybrid, Hybrid and PHEV powertrains and five trim levels – Advance, Premium, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate.

All the powertrains are available with all the trim levels, you can also have 4WD on the N Line S and Ultimate models which top out at £45,875.

The Tucson Advance 1.6T 6-speed manua (£32k) comes with 17″ wheels LED headlights and tail lights, Privacy Glass, parking sensors, Keyless and more, with Advance trim (from £34,500) adding 18″ alloys, cloth and leather upholstery, electric heated front seats, heated steering wheel, smart tailgate, rear window blinds, added safety nannies and posh KRELL sound.

N Line models (from £34,500) added sporty bits with 19″ N Line wheels, body colour wheel arches, butch bumpers, red highlights on the inside and N Line seats with fake suede.

N Line S models (from £37k) add ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, Matrix LED headlights, a Panoramic roof, Surround-view and added safety stuff, with Ultimate models (also from £37k) posting-up Premium trim with 19″ alloys, Matrix LED headlights, memory driver’s seat, leather trim and ventilated front seats.

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson is now on sale.