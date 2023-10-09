2024 Jeep Wrangler gets the tiniest of titivations – and a single engine option

The Jeep Wrangler gets a few cosmetic and tech updates for 2024, a single petrol engine option, two trim levels and prices from £60,785.

The Jeep Wrangler has been given a facelift for 2024, and is heading for the UK. But you’ll be hard-pressed to see the facelift stuff and you’ll be stuck with a single petrol engine option.

The cosmetic tweaks to the Wrangler consist of a revised seven-slot grille which is updated so subtly you’ll need to see it next to a current Wrangler to spot the difference, a choice of four new wheel designs and open-air options too.

Inside, the new Wrangler gets a bigger infotainment screen – up from 8.4″ to 12.3″ – with the latest Uconnect system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Alexa and TomTom, but t he dials are still analogue and there are still plenty of buttons.

The rufty-tufty stuff remains with body on frame, two-speed transfer box, Dana full-float back axle, back axle lockers and electronic sway-bar disconnect.

Despite Jeep building the new Wrangler with V6, V8 and PHEV options, the only engine option in the UK is a 2.0-litre four-pot with 268bhp and eight-speed auto.

There is a choice of either Shara or Rubicon specs (priced at £60,785 and £62,785 respectively) with Sahara models coming with 18″ alloys, hardtop, leather, power front seats, reversing camera, heated steering wheel and a chunk of safety stuff.

The more expensive Rubicon models come with 17″ wheels and mud-plugging tyres, Nappa leather and off-road camera.

First deliveries of the titivated Wrangler in the UK are expected in the first half of 2024.