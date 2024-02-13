2024 Mazda MX-5 price and spec details announced

Mazda reveals price and spec details for the 2024 Mazda MX-5, available as a Roadster and RF in three trim levels with two engine options.

The current Mazda MX-5 has been with us, pretty much unchanged since 2015, despite which it continues to sell well, with 25,000 sold in the UK alone in that time.

But Mazda has decided it’s time to give the MX-5 – Roadster and RF – a small raft of updates for 2024, with cosmetic updates, a three-model range and the choice of two engines.

Cosmetic changes include a new LED headlight design and new LED tail lights, as well as a new paint option – Aero Grey. Inside, there’s a larger 8.8″ infotainment screen and USB-C ports.

Both Roadster and RF come in a choice of Prime Line, Exclusive Line and Homura trim, with Prime line only available with a 131bhp petrol engine, Exclusive Line offers the same 1.5-litre lump and a 2.0-litre 181bhp, and Homura only the 2.0-litre engine.

Prime Line models (from £28,000) come with 16″ alloys, Climate, electric door mirrors and black cloth seats, with Exclusive Line adding leather, BOSE Sound, DSC and Keyless entry and Homura models (from £34,800) get 17″ alloys Recaro seats, Bilstein dampers, Brembo brakes and LSD.

The MX-5 RF models – complete with folding hardtop – attract a premium of £1,900.

Mazda UK Managing Director Jeremy Thomson said:

With the 2024 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.

Mazda says the 2024 MX-5 will arrive in the UK in March.