2024 Mazda2 Hybrid – the Mazda that’s really a Toyota – price and spec announced

The 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid was revealed last year and will go on sale in the UK in March with a choice of four trim levels.

Two years ago, Mazda revealed the Mazda2 Hybrid which, you would reasonably expect, would be an ICE Mazda2 with a hybrid powertrain. But it wasn’t.

Instead, Mazda announced that the ICE Mazda2 would remain on sale and the new Mazda2 Hybrid would actually be a Toyota Yaris with a few Mazda badges and not a lot else to differentiate the Mazda2 Hybrid from the Toyota Yaris.

Clearly, Mazda decided they needed to do a bit more to make the Hybrid model look a bit less like the Yaris and revealed an updated Mazda2 Hybrid late last year, with a new front bumper and grille and new tailgate treatment, and now we get the confirmation of the new model’s specs and prices.

Available in Centre-Line, Exclusive-Line, Homura and Homura Plus trim – and priced from £24,130 to £29,230 – gets connectivity upgrades across the range including wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto and a new infotainment screen.

All models except Centre-Line get auto-folding mirrors, Blind Spot and parking sensors front and back, with the Homura trims gaining a new digital instrument screen and the Homura Plus also getting a panoramic glass roof and integrated Nav. The Hybrid powertrain remains unchanged.

Jeremy Thomson, MD Mazda UK, said:

The Mazda2 Hybrid has proved to be a popular addition to our line-up in the UK, so it’s great that we now have a car with a greater element of Mazda exterior design personality. With the 2024 Mazda2 Hybrid sold alongside the recently updated Mazda2, we are giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs, ensuring Mazda has the widest customer offering in a sector that has seen several key models disappear in recent months.

The new Mazda2 Hybrid will be arriving in the UK in March.