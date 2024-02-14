2024 Nissan Juke gets a new interior, tech upgrades and a YELLOW paint job

The Nissan Juke gets a range of updates for 2024 including a new N-Sport trim, new yellow paint option and upgraded cabin and tech.

The Nissan Juke is a good seller for Nissan, despite being more than four years old, selling a record 31,745 units last year in the UK.

But as new competition comes along, Nissan has decided to give the Juke a bit of a makeover for 2024, improving the cabin and tech, introducing a new trim level – N-Sport – but leaving the exterior pretty much unchanged.

Inside, there’s a new 12.3″ infotainment screen and new customisable widgets for oft-used functions and angled slightly towards the driver for ease of use, with a new 12.3″ digital instrument panel on N-Connecta trim and above complete with 3D-effect.

The new N-Sport trim – which sits at the top of the range alongside the Tekna trim – gets a new yellow paint job with yellow Alcantar inserts on the dash and seats with a new quilted pattern and yellow stitching.

Other small tweaks across the range include a bigger glovebox, electronic handbrake, and a new EV mode button for the Hybrid Juke.

Engine options remain unchanged for the 2024 Juke, with either a 1.0-litre three-pot with a six-speed manual ‘box, or the Hybrid with a 1.6-litre four-pot and electric motor.

Andrew Humberstone, MD Nissan GB, said:

The latest generation Juke was launched in 2019 and continual improvements, including a new hybrid powertrain, have ensured it remains popular with UK customers in a fiercely competitive sector. 2023 was the current generation Juke’s best-selling year and these latest updates retain its distinctive style while enhancing connectivity, quality, interior design and safety to ensure it stays ahead of the competition.

No prices yet for the 2024 Juke, but they’re likely to go up (what doesn’t?) when the new Juke goes on sale later in the year.