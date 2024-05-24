2024 Nissan Qashqai PRODUCTION begins – on sale in June from £30,135

Production of the 2024 Nissan Qashqai begins and goes on sale in June with a choice of powertrains and five trim levels. Costs from £30,135.

It’s getting on for 18 years since the first Nissan Qashqai arrived and, according to Nissan, “creating the crossover segment and sending shockwaves around the automotive world.”

Since it arrived, the Qashqai has sold more than four million across the globe and become the fastest-selling car in UK manufacturing history in the process.

Now there’s a new Nissan Qashqai for 2024 – revealed last month – which brings with it new looks, an upgraded interior and new tech to keep buyers coming back for more.

The new look includes a front end inspired by the Ariya EV, new lights, new alloys and an upgraded interior with infotainment now driven by Google Android.

Having revealed the new Qashqai last month, Nissan has now started production in Sunderland and announced pricing and specs.

The entry-level Visia trim has been dumper (we assume very few buyers opted for it) and the model choice is now Acenta Premium, N-Connecta, N-Design, Tekna and Tekna+, with a choice either a petrol mild hybrid or Nissan’s e-Power which uses an ICE engine to charge a battery which then powers electric motors.

All models get a 12.3″ infotainment and higher quality materials, Google power, and an updated Around View Monitor which now gets a 3D function and eight different external camera viewpoints as well as ‘Invisible Hood View’ to see the position of the front wheels.

The new trim addition – the Qashqai N-Design – comes with body-coloured lower sections and new 20″ alloys to deliver a more impressive on-road presence.

Diana Torres, MD Nissan GB, said:

The original Qashqai pioneered the crossover vehicle category that is so popular with customers today and, over the last 18 years, it has become a hugely successful icon of the UK motoring industry. Its unique combination of design, performance and technology ensure it stays ahead of rivals and these latest upgrades will reinforce its place as one of the nation’s favourite new cars to buy.

On sale in June, the Acenta Premium costs £30,195, the N-Connecta £32,305, N-Design £34,845, Tekna £34,845 and Tekna+ £38,875. Prices are for the hybrid, with e-Power models costing an additional £1,975.