2024 Porsche Taycan comes with up to 939bhp, more range and quicker charging

Porsche gives the electric Taycan a raft of updates for 2024 including cosmetic tweaks, more power more range and higher prices.

Electric car sales may be growing, but there’s a long way to go before private buyers are convinced an EV is the way to go, especially as affordable EVs for real buyers are pretty much non-existent, the charging network is far from stable and available, electricity prices are high and depreciation of EVs crippling.

But in the rarified world of Porsche, there are no such constraints, and Porsche’s first EV – the Tyacan – has been a success for Porsche, with almost 150,000 sold since it launched in 2020.

Now it’s time for the Taycan to get an overhaul and, typically Porsche, it’s mainly about what goes on under the skin, with small cosmetic tweaks to wheelarches and lights and new air vents.

Unlike the new Panamera, the Tyacan will continue to be offered as a Saloon, Sport Turismo and Cross Turismo, with prices for the single-motor Taycan from £86,500, with the dual-motor 4S from £95,900, Turbo from £134,100 and Turbo S from £161,400, with the Turbo and Turbo S getting additional titivations with unique alloys, bits of carbon fibre and additional colour options.

All variants get more power thanks to a new motor at the back, with the entry-level version now with 429bhp and the range-topping Turbo S with up to 939bhp and 0-62mph in a scant 2.4 seconds.

You might expect that with more power comes less efficiency, but it seems not.

The entry-level Taycan can now do 42 miles on a single charge of its new bigger – 105kWh – battery and charging rates are now up to 320kW, promising a 10-80% charge in just 18 minutes, with regen braking rates up to 400kW.

Suspension tweaks include adaptive two-chamber air, self-levelling and an optional Active Ride system, with new optimised brake pads, new wheel designs and low-rolling resistance tyres.

Interior upgrades see the infotainment redesigned and the Porsche CarPlay interface enhanced, with more toys including new ambient lighting, park assist and reversing camera standard across the model range.

Porsche’s Kevin Giek said:

We ushered in the new era of e-mobility with the Taycan at the end of 2019. It immediately proved to be a game changer and innovative pioneer in the e-vehicle segment. We are now continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan. The model line has reached new heights in terms of performance, with exceptional dynamics and driving pleasure. At the same time, we were able to significantly improve efficiency, range, day-to-day usability and comfort

The new Taycan, Taycan Cross Turismo and Taycan Sport Turismo models are available to order from today, with pries starting at £86,500 for the Taycan and Rising to £162,500 for the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo.