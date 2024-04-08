2024 Skoda Kodiaq now on sale in the UK – costs from £36,645

The 2024 Skoda Kodiaq goes on sale in the UK, initially with a choice of two trim levels, four engine options and prices from £36,645.

Back in October, Skoda revealed the new Kodiaq SUV which looked a lot like the old Koadiaq but was updated across the board to make it even more appealing as a family SUV.

Cosmetic tweaks amounted to a new nose and new LED Matrix headlights, squared-off wheel arches, an extra 6cm in length, improved aerodynamics and a revised chassis setup with Dynamic Chassis Control and a new range of mild-hybrid powertrains with an interior taking inspiration from the electric Enyaq.

Engine options are now an entry-level 148bhp TSI, a 2.0-litre with either 148bhp or 190bhp and a PHEV powertrain – which won’t be available initially – promising up to 62 miles of EV range from a 25.7kWh battery.

Initially, there are just two trim levels available – SE and SE L – with Sportline models to follow, and a choice of five or seven seats for the SE models (SE L models are all seven-seat).

The Kodiaq SE costs from £36,645 as a five-seater (seven seats cost an extra £2,300) for the 1.5-litre TSI and £38,945 for the 2.0-litre TDI with 148bhp, and comes with 18″ alloys, LED lights, heated front seats, Keyless, 13″ infotainment, 10.25″ driver display, tri-zone climate and a raft of safety stuff like Front Assist, Blind Spot and Front Cross Traffic alerts.

Kodiaq SE L models cost from £40,205 for the 1.5 TSI, £42,505 for the 148bhp diesel and £46,225 for the 190bhp diesel (which also gets 4WD) and adds 19″ alloys, LED matrix adaptive headlights, all-weather lights with cornering function, leather, memory driver’s seat, keyless and electric tailgate.

Order books for the new Skoda Kodiaq open on 10 April.