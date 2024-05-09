2024 Skoda Octavia UK prices and specs announced – costs from £26,775

The updated 2024 Skoda Octavia – Hatch and Estate – goes on sale with a choice of five engines, four trim levels and prices starting at £26,775.

Back in February, Skoda revealed a raft of updates for the Octavia including the usual facelift fodder of new grille, new lights and new tech including a new 13.0″ infotainment and Virtual Cockpit for every model in the range.

Now, the new Octavia goes on sale in the UK with a choice of five engines and four trim levels, in both Hatch and Estate guise, and prices starting from £26,775.

The starting point for the Octavia is the Octavia SE Technology with a 1.5-litre turbo costing from £26,775 which comes with 16″ alloys, LED lights all around, heated front seats, Turn Assist, 13.0″ infotainment, a Virtual Cockpit, wireless smartphone monitoring and wireless charging pad.

Opting for the 1.5-litre Hybrid with DSG and you’ll pay £28,815, and the 2.0-litre Diesel will cost you £29,320 with a manual ‘box and £31,720 for the DSG. Prices are for the Hatch with the Estate costing roughly a grand more.

The Octavia SE L is the next rung on the ladder and adds 17″ alloys, dynamic indicators, Lounge Design Interior, heated steering wheel and windscreen, Adaptive Cruise, Lane assists, Keyless and electric boot.

Prices start at £31,250 for the 1.5-litre manual with other engine options and Estate model costing the same extra as the SE Technology range.

Sportline trim for the Octavia is the ‘Sporty’ option (well, apart from the vRS) get sports seats in cloth with fake leather, metallic paint, 18″ alloys, gloss black sports styling, lowered Sports suspension, and Dynamic steering. Prices start from £32,225 but there are no diesel options.

There’s a vRS to come with 19″ alloys, LED Matrix headlights the usual vRS bits, but there are no prices yet, and there’s also a First Edtion available from £32,975.

On sale now, first deliveries of the new Octavia are due in the summer.