2024 Skoda Superb Hatch and Estate now available to order in the UK. Prices from £34,865

The new 2024 Skoda Superb Hatch and Estate go on sale in the UK with the Hatch starting at £34,865 and the Estate at £36,165.

When Skoda revealed the 2024 Superb back in November, it came with a modest makeover and as a Hatch as well as an Estate (unlike its sibling the VW Passat), with Skoda reckoning the Estate would be on sale in January. Still, better late than never.

The new Superb has become even more practical in this generation with added boot space, lots of Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ bits like customisable dials, the ever-present umbrella and even a washer for the camera.

There’s a wide range of powertrains on offer – but no electric Superb – with a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol with 148bhp the entry point followed by pair of 2.0-litre diesels with either 148bhp or 190bhp and a pair of 2.0-litre petrols with either 201bhp or 262bhp, all with DSG ‘box and with four-wheel drive on the more powerful petrol and diesel, with a 1.5-litre PHEV with 201bhp and over 60 mile range due later in the year.

There are three trim levels on offer – SE L, SE Technology and Laurin & Klement – with SE L models (Hatch from £34,865, Estate from £36,165) coming with 17″ alloys, 13.0″ infotainment, 10.25″ digital instrument panel, wireless phone charging, keyless, heated and massage front seats and Apple CarPlay. There’s also Cruise, a reversing camera and lane departure.

Move up to the SE Technology model (Hatch from £38,220, Estate from £39,520) adds 18″ alloys, sports seats, powered tailgate, part leather and matrix LED headlights, whilst the range-topping Laurin & Klement models (Hatch from £46,100, estate from £47,000) come with dark chrome trim, 18″ aero wheels, leather, heated back seats, Cantaon Sound, heated washer nozzles, Park Assist, Trained Parking and an Area View camera.

On sale now, the first customer deliveries are due in June.