2024 Volkswagen Passat Estate UK prices and specs announced – now on sale

The 2024 Volkswagen Passat Estate goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three trim levels and prices from £38,400.

It was back in the summer when Volkswagen revealed the new Passat Estate – there’s no Passat saloon this time around – and now VW has announced prices and specs as the new Passat goes on sale in the UK.

When VW revealed the Passat it said there would be four trim levels available – Passat, Business, Elegance and R-Line – but now that’s reduced to three for the UK (Life, Elegance and R-Line) and prices are higher than we expected, starting at £38,400.

Bigger and sleeker than the previous generation, the new Passat sits on VW’s MBQ Evo Platform and boasts an impressive Cd of just 0.25, has VW’s latest digital cockpit with MiB4 infotainment, IDA Voice Control, HUD, massage and ventilating seats, higher quality materials, DCC Pro Adaptive Chassis Control, Vehicle Dynamics Manager and a new acoustic package with double glazing.

All models come with a six or seven-speed DSG ‘box, but the only engine available straight away is the 1.5 TSI mild hybrid petrol with 148bhp, with a pair of new PHEVs with 201bhp or 268bhp joining the range later in 2024.

The PHEVs come with a 1.5-litre TSI engine and electric motor powered by a 19.7kWh battery, rechargeable at iikW and promising EV range, officially, of up to 60 miles.

The starting point on prices – until the PHEVs arrive, is the Passat Estate Life 1.5-litre TSI at £38,400, rising to £42,830 for the R-Line.