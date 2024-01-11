2024 Volkswagen Tiguan prices and specs announced as it goes on sale in the UK

The new Volkswagen Tiguan, revealed last year, goes on sale in the UK with four trim levels and DSG ‘box only.

Back in September, Volkswagen revealed its new Tiguan SUV, an important update for a car that’s VW’s best-selling model globally. Yes, it even outsells the Golf.

Sitting on a new MQB Evo Platform, the new Tiguan still looks familiarly like the current Tiguan and comes, eventually, with a wide choice of powertrains (including PHEV), and an interior similar to the new Passat with a 12.9″ infotainment screen (15.0″ optional).

Now, the 2024 VW Tiguan is going on sale in the UK, although you’ll have to wait a bit for some of the new models, in a choice of ‘Base’ trim and Life, Elegance and R-Line, there’s initially a range of two petrol and single diesel option.

The initial engine options are a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrols with 128bhp and 148bhp and a 2.0-litre TDI diesel with 148bhp, with a pair of PHEVs with 201bhp and 268bhp arriving in the spring and a pair of 2.0-litre TSI models with 201bhp and 260bhp arriving much later in the year.

A DSG ‘box is standard across the range (seven-speed on most, six-speed on the PHEVs), 4Motion 4WD is standard on the 2.0-litre TSIs and EV range for the PHEVs is officially 62 miles.

Volkswagen UK’s James Russell said:

All these features make the new Tiguan one of the most modern mid-sized SUVs on the market. Add also its redesigned interior with high-quality materials and workmanship, plus the optional 15-inch display and IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights, and you can clearly see how the new Tiguan looks like the compact sister model to our range-topping Touareg luxury SUV.

Now on sale, prices start at £34,060 for the ‘Base’ Tiguan and, for now, rise to £40,880 for the Tiguan R-Line 2.0-litre TDI.