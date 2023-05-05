Abarth 500e – Abarth’s take on the electric Fiat 500e – now on sale in the UK

The regular range of the electric Abarth 500e goes on sale in the UK with prices starting from £34,195 and rising to £41,195.

When the Abarth 500e – Abarth’s performance take on the electric Fiat 500e – arrived in the UK in March it was offered only as a limited edition Scorpionissima Edition model costing a not insignificant £38,695.

But now the Scorpionissima Edition has all sold, Abarth launches the ‘regular’ 500e offerings in the UK and, although the starting price is a bit lower than the launch edition, it’s not exactly bargain basement time.

Prices for the Abarth 500e start at £34,195 for the entry-level Hatch, with the Turismo cars starting at £38,195 and the Turismo Cabriolet £41,195. Ouch.

Whether you choose the entry-level or Turismo models in Hatch or Cabriolet guise, you get a 152bhp electric motor and 42kWh battery, good for 0-62mph in 7.0 seconds, with charging from 0-80 per cent in a bit over half an hour and range of a modest 164 miles and three driving modes – Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track.

Titivations for the Abarth include 17″ alloys (18″ on Turismo models), grey mirrors and sports seats, posh JBL Sound as well as piped-in exhaust sound if you want your silent EV to sound like it’s an ICE Abarth with a Record Monza exhaust.

Turismo models add heated front seats, Alcantara sports seats, 360 camera, heated mirrors, wireless phone charging and keyless.

The Abarth 500e is now available to order in the UK, with first deliveries in the summer.