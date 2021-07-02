Abarth 695 Esseesse – a new limited-run of Abarth’s take on the Fiat 500

The Abarth 695 Esseesse arrives as a limited run Abarth 695, adding styling tweaks, reduce weight and more downforce.

Fiat may be heading down the EV road with its new electric Fiat 500, but its performance brand, Abarth, isn’t up for that, at least not yet.

Instead, it continues to make hugely fun performance models, the latest of which is this – the Abarth 695 Esseesse.

Of course, ‘Esseesse’ models from Abarth are nothing new, with the first going way back to an Esseesse version of the Fiat 500 back in 1964, which boasted 690cc and 38bhp. Needless to say, the new 695 Esseesse sports a bit more oomph.

Although the same as the regular Abarth 695, that bit more oomph means a 1.4-litre T-jet petrol engine with 180bhp and 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds. But it’ll feel much quicker.

Instead of boosting power, Abarth has gone for more downforce with an adjustable rear spoiler, and less weight with an aluminium bonnet, with twin power bulges, and an Akrapovi? exhaust.

Cosmetically, the Esseesse gets white detailing on the spoiler, mirrors and an Abarth Graphic down the sides, white alloys and red Brembo brake calipers, with the interior treated to ‘One of 695’ stitching on the headrests, carbon fibre gear lever, stitching to match the exterior, 7.0″ touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

That ‘One of 695’ on the headrests isn’t actually the number of Esseesse models being built, but the number in each colour, with 695 in Scorpion Black and 695 in Campovolo Grey.

Abarth hasn’t yet worked out how much to charge for the 695 Esseesse, but expect something around the £30k mark based on the last Abarth special – the 695 70th Anniversario special edition.