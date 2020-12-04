AC Cobra Series 4–electric is AC’s second take on an electric Cobra – and it has PROPER poke

The AC Cobra Series 4–electric arrives as AC’s second take on an electric Cobra, this time with 617bhp and 0-62mph of 3.8 seconds.

Back in July we revealed the AC Cobra Series 1 electric, a new electric take on the somewhat iconic AC Cobra as AC Cars looked for a niche for sales in a world becoming obsessed with electrifying anything that moves.

What you got was an electric Cobra based on the original 1962 Cobra with a modified ladder chassis and better brakes, steering and suspension, together with a new electric powertrain which didn’t really do justice to the brand.

Powered by a 54kWh battery, the electric motor could only manage a range of 150 miles and 0-62mph of 6.7 seconds. Which felt a bit underwhelming.

But now AC is back with a second take on an EV with the AC Cobra Series 4–electric, this time an electric take on the AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV, and it promises much more.

Power still comes from a 54kWH battery, but now it runs an electric motor delivering 617bhp and 738lb/ft of torque, enough to hit 61mph in 3.8 seconds helped, in no small part, by its 1190kg weight. Surprisingly, AC say that here it has a 200-mile range – a third more than the much less powerful Series 1 Electric.

The extra performance and power does come at a cost though, with AC wanting £30k more for this Series 4 Electric – a whopping £168,000 before taxes.