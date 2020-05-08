Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio get a ‘Green’ update for 2020

Alfa Romeo has given the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio an update for 2020, with new colours and new technology additions.

Alfa Romeo may not be the force it once was, and seems to have lost its way somewhat, but the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio are Alfas which stand as halo models for the Alfa range, with supercar-like performance and real appeal. And they’re getting a bit of an update for 2020.

An update for 2020 for the Quadrifoglio Alfas this may be, but it’s not much more than titivation, at least as far as the looks are concerned, and there’s no more power for the, admittedly, more than capable 503bhp bi-turbo V6.

At the back there are new dark LED light clusters and a gloss black finish for the badges and the front trilobe, and if you tick the right option boxes you can have Mopar-designed carbon front grille with a ‘V’ insert, mirror caps and rear spoiler as well as the option of 21″ alloys on the Stelvio.

Inside there’s a reworked centre console, new steering wheel and gear shift, new perforated upholstery instead of leather and Alcantara on the sports seats if you wish and the option of red or green seat belts.

There’s also a move to bring the Quadrifoglio’s infotainment in to the 21st century with a new 8.8″ touchscreen with connected services and new interface, featuring Quadrifoglio pages with additional information.

You’ll also be able to kick back a bit in traffic or on motorways with the arrival of Level 2 Autonomous capability, using stuff like Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Active Cruise and Traffic Sign Recognition to control throttle, brakes and steering under certain circumstances. But this is still ‘hands on the wheel’ autonomy.

Colour options for the Quadrifoglios have been categorised in to Competizione, Metal, Solid and Classic, with tghe Classic range -harking back to Alfa’s heritage – getting three new options with 6C Villa d’Este Red, GT Junior Ocra, and the headline launch colour Montreal Green.

The 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio go on sale in the summer.