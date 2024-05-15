Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport – a new pair of limited-run Alfas

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport arrive as limited editions offering a raft of cosmetic tweaks.

If you fancy spending as much as you can on an Alfa Romeo Giulia or Stelvio, then the new Quadrifolgio Super Sport models will be right up your street, with the Giulia costing £82,815 and the Stelvio £91,835.

Most car makers would probably have called these models ‘Black Editions’ because that’s what they really are, with the Quadrifolgio badge on a black background for the first time, carbon fibre for the grille surround, mirror caps and, on the Giulia, roof panel.

Blackness also comes to the brake callipers, and the tele-dial alloys get a dark finish too in 19″ on the Giulia and 21″ on the Stelvio, and paint jobs in Red, White or Black (but only Red and Black on the Stelvio) and there’s a standard-fit Akrapovic exhaust.

Inside, there’s black leather with red stitching wherever you look as well as red thread in the carbon fibre bits.

The powertrains for the Super Sport models remains the same, with a 2.9-litre V6 and eight-speed gearbox driving the rear wheels on the Giulia and all four wheels on the Stelvio.

If you do want one of these Super Sports models you’ll need to be quick – there are just 275 Giulias and 175 Stelvios available globally.