Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA (and Giulia GTAm) starts at OVER £150,000

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA – and its stripped-out sibling the Giulia GTAm – cost from £153,000 in the UK for each of the 500 being built.

Last month, Alfa Romeo revealed the Giulia GTA as a return for the GTA badge and attached to a tweaked version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio with more power too.

We thought you’d be lucky to get change from £100k when Alfa revealed the Giulia GTA, but it seems we were very wide of the mark. You won’t see change from £150k.

In fact, the Giulia GTA costs from around £153,000 and the GTAm from around £158,000. Which is an awful lot of money for a titivated Giulia Quadrifoglio. Perhaps it’s just as well Alfa are only building 500 of them?

So what do you get in the GTA for the cost of two and a half Giulia Quadrifoglios?

You get the same 2.9 litre V6 engine but with 533bhp – an extra 30bhp – a weight saving of around 100kg thanks to more carbon fibre and aluminium, bespoke suspension set-up, wider tracks and an F1-inspired active aero package, with the stripped-out GTAm models losing the rear seats to fit a roll bar, getting racing seats in the front and a bigger spoiler.

You can also opt for a selection of motorsport liveries designed by Alfa’s Centro Stile design outfit (as above) or, if you’d rather not be quite so loud, a choice of GTA Red,Trophy White and Montreal Green paint jobs.

Ready to throw supercar money at a titivated Alfa Giulia? Then head over to the configurator.