Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA – and GTAm – sees the Alfa GTA badge REVIVED for a Limited Run

The Alfa Romeo GTA is revealed as a limited run of 500 cars with bonkers styling, less weight, a track-focused GTAm and 523bhp.

Think what Jaguar has done to the XE to deliver the XE SV Project 8 and you’re in the right ballpark to discover what Alfa has done to deliver this, the new Alfa Romeo GTA.

Conceived as a hardcore take on the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, the Giulia GTA comes in two guise – GTA and GTAm – to deliver an aggressively-styled Giulia with 523bhp, less weight, 50mm wider track and bespoke suspension set-up.

More than four years since the Giulia arrived, Alfa Romeo is out to grab headlines with this limited run of GTA models, using the same 2.9 litre V7 engine as the Giulia Quadrifoglio, but tweaks and an Akrapovic exhaust boost power a bit from 503bhp to 523bhp.

In addition to the small power hike, the GTA loses around 100kg thanks to liberal use of carbon fibre for the roof, wheelarches, front bumper, bonnet and driveshaft as well as aluminium and composites used in other areas.

Apart from the wider track and wheelarch extensions, the GTA is marked out by an F1-inspired active aero package with big front splitter, carbon fibre rear diffuser and big rear wing, with the track-focused GTAm getting a roll cage, helmet holder, race harnesses and fabric-pull handles, and does away with the back seats.

There are no prices yet for the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, but it’s unlikely you’ll have any change from £100k. Which, much as we love anything that goes faster and looks the part, is a lot.

We’d take the regular Giulia Quadrifoglio – a cracking car – and have enough left over for a couple of very nice holidays a year for the next five years.