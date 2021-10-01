Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA SOLD OUT – despite £150k price tag

The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA, a tweaked and titivated limited-run version of the Giulia Quadrifoglio, sells out despite its £150k plus price tag.

Back in 2017, Jaguar revealed the XE SV Project 8, a mad take on the XE with underpinnings from the F-Type SVR, bonkers performance and a £150k price tag for each of the 300 limited run of cars.

Whether Jaguar’s attempt to cast a performance halo across the XE range inspired Alfa Romeo to deliver a halo car in a similar vein or not, up popped the Alfa Romeo GTA in 2020 promising an extreme take on the Giulia and a similar price tag to the Jaguar.

The revival of the GTA badge saw Alfa take the Giulia Quadrifoglio, boost power a bit to 533bhp, fit an Akrapovic exhaust, liberally sprinkle new carbon fibre body panels, more aluminium and composites, wider track and an F1-inspired active aero package.

Where the Jag was really an F-Type SVR in a fancy XE suit, the Alfa was a tweaked and titivated Giulia Quadrifoglio, despite which Alfa set a price of £153k for each of the 500 cars. Which seemed an awful lot.

But despite the price tag, Alfa has now announced the Giulia GTA is all sold out and, according to Alfa, it now “completes its journey to become a collector’s car”.

But just in case you’re late to the party and desperate to get your hands on a £150k Giulia GTA, you can go here to be in line if Alfa has any cancellations.

Form an orderly queue.