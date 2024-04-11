Alfa Romeo Milano Electric SUV- an Italian take on the Vauxhall Mokka, Fiat 600 and Peugeot 2008

The new electric Alfa Romeo Milano sees Alfa go electric and back in the small car market with its take on the Stellantis platform.

It’s been a while since Alfa Romeo dumped the Mito and headed into bigger models in its everlasting quest to become relevant and appealing once again, but it’s now decided it’s time to jump into the small electric crossover market with its take on fellow Stellantis models like the Peugeot 2008, Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and Vauxhall Mokka with this, the new Alfa Romeo Milano.

Underpinned by the same e-CMP2 Platform as the aforementioned siblings, it’ll come with a choice of two electric powertrains and a hybrid model. Although the Hybrid model doesn’t yet seem to have been confirmed for the UK.

The Milano does look very much a baby Alfa with its slim stacked lights, big air intake beneath the grille and a modern blanked take on Alfa’s grille, clean surfacing, big greenhouse, bluff back end and swollen wheel arches.

The Milano shares its powertrains with its Stellantis siblings which means a 54kWh battery powering a 154bhp motor promising around 250 miles of range and a Veloce model with the same battery and a 237bhp motor with bespoke chassis calibration, beefier brakes and 20″ alloys.

The petrol Milano gets a 134bhp 1.2-litre four-pot helped by a 28bhp electric motor in the six-speed gearbox, and the promise of an AWD model to come.

Inside is an Alf interpretation of the current Stellantis interior with twin 10.25″ screens, ‘Cloverleaf’ air vents, OTA updates and connected Nav.

Trim pack options are Techno – with stuff like matrix LED headlights, powered tailgate and gesture control – Premium with electric massaging driver’s seat and Sport which gets cosmetic tweaks to the exterior, Sports seats and Alcantara. There’s also an all-singing launch model Speciale.

Now word on full, specs or pricing yet for the Milano, but we’d expect the EV to start around £35k.